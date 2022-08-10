Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:BDTX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,867. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $142.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, insider Fang Ni acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,423.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.
