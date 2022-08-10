Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BDTX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,867. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $142.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, insider Fang Ni acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,423.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 48,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

