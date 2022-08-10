Black Diamond Financial LLC Takes $378,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

