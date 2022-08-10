Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $19,048,000.

MDY stock traded up $10.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.93. The company had a trading volume of 64,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,674. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.96.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

