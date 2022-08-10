Black Diamond Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after acquiring an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $9.68 on Wednesday, reaching $381.33. 26,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,953. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

