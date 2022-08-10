Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 12,384 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after acquiring an additional 468,184 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after buying an additional 348,244 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,834,000 after buying an additional 130,190 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after buying an additional 93,737 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 79,528 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VOT traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.34. 5,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,557. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.