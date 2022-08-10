Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 12,384 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after acquiring an additional 468,184 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after buying an additional 348,244 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,834,000 after buying an additional 130,190 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after buying an additional 93,737 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 79,528 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.34. 5,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,557. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

