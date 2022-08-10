Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 31,005 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 153.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,005 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,047,000 after buying an additional 407,988 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,416,000 after buying an additional 915,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,613,000 after buying an additional 3,268,354 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,802,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 113,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,075,000 after purchasing an additional 905,366 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. 38,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,132. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

