BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 55,945 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,945 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.95. 32,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,085,784. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17.

