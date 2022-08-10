BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.83. 469,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,234,693. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $188.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

