BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.24.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $8.76 on Wednesday, reaching $179.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,885,699. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.