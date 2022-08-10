BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,055 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,936.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

VO traded up $5.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,556. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

