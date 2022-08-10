BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,216 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 72,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $2,882,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,171,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,266,000 after purchasing an additional 143,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $6.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.21. The stock had a trading volume of 45,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,152. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.20. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

