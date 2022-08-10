BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,159 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,267,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.09. 10,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,799. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.16.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

