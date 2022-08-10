BitcoinZ Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $3,650.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,459,606,288 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

