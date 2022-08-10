BIOLASE (BIOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. BIOLASE has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.48. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently commented on BIOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 7.06% of BIOLASE worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.