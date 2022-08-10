Binemon (BIN) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

Binemon (BIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Binemon has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $698,827.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Binemon
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binemon
