Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is Pathway Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Pathway Capital Management LP decreased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the period. Bill.com accounts for 43.4% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pathway Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.05.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $452,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,864,494.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,942 shares of company stock worth $5,823,789 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BILL traded up $14.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.17. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

