Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.97% from the company’s current price.
Berkeley Lights Stock Down 4.1 %
BLI stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $337.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 89.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Berkeley Lights
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
