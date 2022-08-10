Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.97% from the company’s current price.

Berkeley Lights Stock Down 4.1 %

BLI stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $337.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 89.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Berkeley Lights

In related news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,429.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

