Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Up 3,797.1% in July

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,364,000 shares, an increase of 3,797.1% from the July 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,826,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bergio International Price Performance

Bergio International stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,750,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,621,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bergio International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get Bergio International alerts:

About Bergio International

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides upscale jewelry comprising white diamonds, yellow diamonds, pearls, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold and platinum.

Receive News & Ratings for Bergio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bergio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.