Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a £100 ($120.83) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s previous close.

LSEG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($124.46) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,264.29 ($111.94).

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,332 ($100.68) on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,546 ($103.26). The firm has a market cap of £46.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,502.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,579.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,507.68.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

