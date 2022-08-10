Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) a €324.00 Price Target

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) received a €324.00 ($330.61) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($260.20) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €274.00 ($279.59) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($306.12) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($341.84) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 1.8 %

MUV2 stock traded up €4.00 ($4.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €232.40 ($237.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,446 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €222.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €235.29. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a twelve month high of €198.95 ($203.01).

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.