Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Trims Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,048 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,742,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,376,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 591.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,957,000 after buying an additional 521,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.35. 182,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,927,564. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

A number of brokerages recently commented on Z. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,641 shares of company stock valued at $993,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.