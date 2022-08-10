Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Takes $7.26 Million Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 93,977 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,000. BHP Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 148.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.8 %

BHP traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. 146,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,821. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average is $65.01. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP Group Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on BHP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

