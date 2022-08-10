Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Makes New $4.89 Million Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 127,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,444,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,412,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,969,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. 1,407,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,691,891. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $41.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

