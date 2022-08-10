Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Invests $13.21 Million in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 279,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,214,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for 3.3% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.65. 59,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $49.61.

