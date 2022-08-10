Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,128.0% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Barclays cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

Shares of CRSP traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.93. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

