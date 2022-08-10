Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Cut by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,828. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

