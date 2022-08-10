Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.4 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,828. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day moving average of $256.04.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

