Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,250 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.22% of Baxter International worth $84,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after buying an additional 540,182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,496,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,164 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,926,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 604,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Cowen cut their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 80,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.