Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 548,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

