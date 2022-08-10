Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.
Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 548,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
