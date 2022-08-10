Barrington Research Weighs in on Kadant Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kadant in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $8.95 per share.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Kadant Stock Down 1.2 %
Institutional Trading of Kadant
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kadant Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.84%.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
