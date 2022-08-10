Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 358,997 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 417.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,997 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Chubb were worth $95,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.

CB stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.64. The company had a trading volume of 28,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,441. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

