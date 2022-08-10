Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stake Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 342,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up 0.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.44% of Bank of Montreal worth $346,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BMO traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,384. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $90.44 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.