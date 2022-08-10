Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 25,551 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lyft were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after buying an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after buying an additional 925,638 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 425.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 833,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after buying an additional 674,973 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $64,950,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,818.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,273 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after buying an additional 481,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Lyft Trading Down 5.8 %

LYFT opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

