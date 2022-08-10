Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 3,610 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000.

Shares of DSI opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.67. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

