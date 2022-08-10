Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 352 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.14.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $130.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.