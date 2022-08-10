Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 224.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,435 shares of company stock worth $22,349,654. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $698.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $622.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

