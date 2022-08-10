Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 578.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,003,000 after buying an additional 478,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,254 shares of company stock worth $45,899,243. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.05.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $298.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $301.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

