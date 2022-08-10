Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1,464.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LLY opened at $303.02 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The stock has a market cap of $287.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

