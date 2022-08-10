Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $774,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318,901 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,904,000.

IWM stock opened at $190.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

