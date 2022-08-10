Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,639.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,365.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,433.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.75.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.