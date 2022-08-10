Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Releases Earnings Results

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of BLDP stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,217. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,988,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 41.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,594,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 463,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3,108.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 304,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $3,379,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

