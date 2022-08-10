Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Baker Hughes worth $130,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 40.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

