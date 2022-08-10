B. Riley Weighs in on Cedar Fair, L.P.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cedar Fair’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FUN. StockNews.com raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.70. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

