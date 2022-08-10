Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 17,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 81,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Aztec Minerals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$21.77 million and a PE ratio of -10.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
About Aztec Minerals
Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
