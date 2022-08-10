Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $131-$141 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.09 million. Azenta also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.12 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $5.16 on Tuesday, hitting $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. Azenta has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $124.79.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.