Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.40 million.

Azenta Stock Down 7.5 %

AZTA stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 797,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. Azenta has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.10 million. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azenta Company Profile

AZTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.