Auto 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.78 Million (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Auto has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $336.00 or 0.01456800 BTC on exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $17.81 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,064.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00037387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00129033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00064125 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

Auto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.