Austin Russell Acquires 25,000 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $180,250.00.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 700,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 16.06. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

