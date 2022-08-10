AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 58.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. AudioEye updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

AudioEye Stock Performance

AudioEye stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. 2,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,781. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.40. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AudioEye stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 6.08% of AudioEye worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About AudioEye

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEYE shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

