AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 511.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 34,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 456,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.7% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 31,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 120,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,503,070. The company has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.